Can you name the players who are their country’s only Premier League representative?

Welcome to one of the most difficult Premier League quizzes we’ve ever devised here at Planet Football.

Of the thousands of players that have played in the Premier League, just eighteen of them are their nations’ only representative. We want you to have a go at naming each and every one of them.

We’ve given you their nationality and the total number of Premier League appearances they made, but otherwise you’re on your own. Good luck.

A decent amount of these are gettable – big, memorable names that played for top clubs, such as the bloke pictured above. But some of these, particularly those that made single-figure appearances, are almost impossible unless you have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Premier League.

We reckon double figures is a more than respectable effort here, while anything above 13 is exceptional. We defy anyone to get full marks, though.

