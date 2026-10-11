The eighth player sent off in the Premier League this season.

Eight players have been sent off in the Premier League so far in 2026-27, but how many of them can you name?

We’re still in the early stages of the season, but we’ve already seen a fair few players given their marching orders. Some of the dismissals will be fresh in the memory, while others might take a bit more thinking.

We’ve given you the match in which each player was sent off as your clue. You’ve got 10 minutes to name all eight, and we’re expecting some strong scores on this one.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, why not try name every player to have been sent off for England?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 20 players with the most red cards in Premier League history?