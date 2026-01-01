New Year’s Day is always a serious marker in any Premier League season. We’re past the halfway point, the hectic Christmas schedule is almost over, and you can start reasonably predicting where every side will end up come late May.

But how many of the sides to top the table going into the new year can you name?

We’d like you to name the side that topped the Premier League table on New Year’s Day since 1992-93. You’ve got 10 minutes to do so.

If this quiz is too easy for you, you could try and name the 20 most expensive January transfers in Premier League history.

