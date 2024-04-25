Few clubs have boasted quite as many big-name superstars as Paris Saint-Germain over the past 10 or 15 years.

The question is – how well do you keep up with the fortunes of their former superstars? We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 footballers who at one point represented PSG. Your task? Tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

There’s a real range of difficulties within this one. Some are still plying their trades for some of the biggest clubs in European football. Others are winding down their careers in relative obscurity. And one or two are playing for clubs you might well have never heard of.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former PSG men have ended up – you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

