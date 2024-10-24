Can you name every player that’s scored a Champions League hat-trick for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid, somewhat unsurprisingly, boast the record for the most hat-tricks in the Champions League. But can you tell us every player that’s scored three goals on a big European night for Los Blancos?

We’re talking Champions League era only here, so ignoring your famous European Cup history – no prizes for remembering that both Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano scored hat-tricks in the 1960 European Cup final.

That record actually puts Madrid level with their historic rivals Barcelona on 15. The club is smaller than you might think, though, with just six different scorers – and one name in particular will take you a long way. We can’t imagine guessing that one will prove too difficult.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and name all six players, and we’ve listed the opponent(s) they scored a hat-trick against as your clue. The players are listed in chronological order of when they scored their first Champions League hat-trick, if that helps, but we’ve left off the dates.

