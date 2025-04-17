Can you name every club to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League since 2000?

Real Madrid’s status in the European game is unparalleled. They’ve won the European Cup a record 15 times, including a ridiculous eight times in the 21st century. But their exits after often as memorable as their wins, such is the gargantuan task of besting them on the biggest Champions League nights.

The question is – how well do you remember those eliminations? We’re setting you the task of naming every club that have knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League since the year 2000.

You’ve got fifteen minutes to name each club to have progressed past Los Blancos in the knockouts (Madrid have never been knocked out in the group stages, making this nice and simple). Your only clues are the season and the stage of the competition. Some clubs appear multiple times.

