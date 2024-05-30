Can you name Real Madrid’s top 20 Champions League goalscorers?

No club has won the Champions League more than Real Madrid so it’s no surprise that the famous club boasts some of the competition’s greatest goalscorers.

Madrid have won the European Cup a record 14 times – eight of which have come since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

During that time, the La Liga club have proudly possessed some of the modern era’s greatest players and most prolific strikers. But can you name their top 20 top goalscorers in Europe’s most prestigious cup competition?

There are three very famous names way out in front, and we’re sure you’d be able to get each of them in your sleep. Things drop off surprisingly dramatically from there, and there are some surprising players that make the list.

This one is actually trickier than you might think, and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get full marks.

We’ve extended the list to 21 names to include all of the players currently tied on eight Champions League goals for Los Blancos. An asterisk denotes a player currently still at the club.

If you’re up for another challenge afterwards try name the top scorer for every La Liga season since 1990.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Prem?