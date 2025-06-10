Real Madrid have been graced by some brilliant Argentinians since 2000 – but how many of them can you name?

The current world champions and the world’s most glamorous football club have been a match made in heaven over the years, with some Argentinian cult heroes turning out for Real Madrid.

You’ve been set the task of naming each and every Argentine to make at least one appearance for Los Blancos since 2000. You’ve got 10 minutes to get them all.

We’ve also included the total number of appearances each Argentinian has made for the club, leaving out any that were on Madrid’s books but never made it onto the pitch.

