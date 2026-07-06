Several Dutch stars have played for Real Madrid in the club’s history – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you the position of each player and the number of Madrid appearances they made. You’ve got 10 minutes to name all nine of them.

If this gives you a hankering for another brain teaser, have a go at naming Real Madrid’s top 20 goalscorers in the Champions League.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

