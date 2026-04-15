Real Madrid are by a considerable distance the most successful club in the history of the European Cup & Champions League, having lifted the trophy no fewer than 15 times.

But how well do you know the Spanish giants’ storied history in UEFA’s prestigious cup competition? Do you know every year that they’ve won it? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

We’ve given you the opponent Los Blancos beat in each and every final, as well as the scoreline, but you’ve got to be quick. We’ve set the timer for just five minutes on this one.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try name Real Madrid’s top 20 Champions League goalscorers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.