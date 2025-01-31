Can you name every player to play for Man City and Real Madrid?

There are a total of eight players who have played for both Manchester City and Real Madrid over the years, but how many of them can you name?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you today. Some superstar footballers have represented the two powerhouses of European football, but there are one or two less distinguished players in this list.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try and get them all. We’ve provided the years in which they played for both clubs as your clue for this one.

Some of these are obvious, others less so, and we’ll be impressed if you manage to score full marks.

