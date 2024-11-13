More players come up through Real Madrid’s academy than you might realise. La Fabrica isn’t quite as famed as Barcelona’s La Masia, with fewer players tending to become regulars for Los Blancos’ first team, but they produce a great number of players that go on to enjoy solid careers elsewhere.

There are also some legendary Real Madrid players who were homegrown and rose up from the youth ranks to hold their own in their star-studded squads over the years.

How well do you know Madrid’s academy? We’re putting your knowledge to the test with questions on their academy grads. Some became greats at the Bernabeu. Others you might not even know are products of Madrid’s youth system.

You know the deal by now. We’ve taken 10 screengrabs from Wikipedia, featuring the career path section of 10 different players. This week’s theme is that all 10 of these players came out of Real Madrid’s academy.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 8/10.

