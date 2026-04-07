Real Madrid have possessed some of the best players in Champions League history – but can you name their top 20 appearance makers in the competition?

As befitting their almost ever-present status in the competition, plenty of their players have made heaps of appearances in Europe’s elite tournament.

We’re asking you to name Madrid’s top 20 Champions League appearance makers. You’ve got 10 minutes to get them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try and name every player Real Madrid have sold to the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Real Madrid player to score a Champions League hat-trick?

