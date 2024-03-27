Can you name Real Madrid’s top 30 goal scorers of all time?

Real Madrid’s reputation as one of the grandest and biggest clubs in the world is well-founded. Their history is almost unparalleled – but how well do you know that history?

We’re setting you the challenge of naming the club’s 30 top goalscorers of all time.

We’re sure you’ll know the modern-day superstars and Galactico signings, many of whom feature towards the top end of their all-time goalscoring charts, but only an expert in Real Madrid history will know some of the names from decades ago. Getting anywhere near full marks on this one is a serious test.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all. The only clue we’re giving you is the total number of goals each player has scored for Los Blancos, while an asterisk denotes a player is currently turning out for the club.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.