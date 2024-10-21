Can you name the 25 referees with the most Premier League games?

Referees have become household names during the Premier League era, but can you name the 25 officials that have taken charge of the most games in the competition?

A common phrase that is thrown around in the world of football about referees is that the official in black has had a good game when they go unnoticed.

But, with multiple television angles and the explosion of social media, most weekends are marked with refereeing controversies that see supporters lose their collective marbles.

Referees in England’s top flight have an incredibly difficult job, so we salute those who have stuck with the game throughout some difficult moments.

And we’d like you to name the 25 officials that have taken charge of the most Premier League matches. The score to beat with this one is 23/25 and full marks are achievable if you think hard enough.

An asterisk denotes that the referee is still active in the top flight.

