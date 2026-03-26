The Republic of Ireland have been blessed with some iconic goalscorers over the years, including the fella pictured above.

But can you name every player to hit double figures for the national team? This one is tougher than you might think.

We’d back any die-hard Ireland fan to get most of the names from the past 30 years that dominate this list, but one or two might catch you out. And only proper history buffs are getting full marks.

We’re giving you 10 minutes, with only the number of goals each player scored given as a clue.

If that’s given you a thirst for more, try our challenge to name the top 30 Irish players with the most Premier League appearances.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 30 Irish goalscorers in Premier League history?