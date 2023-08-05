Rio Ferdinand was one of the best signings made by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United but can you name the starting XI from his debut in August 2002?

A young Ferdinand was rated as one of the best defenders in the Premier League after building his reputation at West Ham and Leeds.

And, after a brilliant World Cup with England, Ferguson paid Leeds £30million to secure his signature and made Ferdinand the club’s most expensive signing in the process.

By the time he left Old Trafford in 2014, Ferdinand had won 10 trophies – or 14 including Community Shield victories. The honours included the 2007-08 Champions League, as part of one of the great Ferguson teams, while he also started the 2009 and 2011 finals.

Ferdinand will also be remembered for his defensive partnership with Nemanja Vidic, which is regarded as one of the best pairings in Premier League history.

But we want you to name the starting XI from the first of Ferdinand’s 455 United appearances, a 5-0 victory over Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg in a Champions League qualifier in August 2002.

There’s plenty of familiar names in this line-up – and we’ve given you Ferdinand for free – but also a few players you might not expect. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 02:12.

