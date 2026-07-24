AS Roma are one of Italian football’s great institutions, with a history stretching back almost a century and a host of legendary figures pulling on the iconic carmine red and golden yellow shirt.

But can you name the 20 players who have made the most appearances for the club across all competitions?

We’re looking at Roma’s all-time appearance makers across every competition, from the club legends pictured above to the stars who became synonymous with Roma.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the number of total appearances each player made for the Giallorossi as your clue. An asterisk denotes the player is still playing for the club.

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Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

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