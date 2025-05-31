Our last Saturday football quiz of the 2024-25 season is here, and it’s a cracker: a special edition with 10 questions centred around the Champions League final.

Ahead of sitting down to watch PSG vs Inter later, test your knowledge of classic finals from years gone by – featuring tricky brain-teasers on Manchester United, Barcelona, Didier Drogba and plenty more.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 7/10. Reckon you can do better?

Our Saturday quiz will be taking a break over the summer but it will return for the start of the 2025-26 season.

