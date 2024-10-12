Saturday Football Quiz: Pogba, Iniesta, Slot, Chelsea, USMNT, England…
Paul Pogba, Andres Iniesta, Arne Slot, England, the USMNT and Chelsea’s outrageous defensive record of 2004-05 feature in our latest Saturday football quiz.
We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.
The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 7/10.
