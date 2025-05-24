Saturday football quiz: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Ronaldo, play-offs…

The weekend is here; Planet Football’s Saturday quiz has arrived. This time around you’ll find questions on Real Madrid, the original Ronaldo, the Championship play-off final and Tottenham’s Europa League winners.

You know the deal by now. We’ve compiled a list of 10 multiple-choice questions – some general knowledge, others inspired by recent events – and we’re interested to see how you get on.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 7/10.

If you’re after another quiz after giving this one a go, why not have a go at our latest Wikipedia quiz on forgotten Premier League winning footballers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to play in a Championship play-off final since 2000?

