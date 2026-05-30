The weekend is upon us, and it’s one of the most exciting in the football calendar. The Champions League final takes place later today, which has inspired us to theme today’s quiz all around Arsenal, PSG and the biggest game in club football.

As well as questions about this match in particular, we’ve put together a few brainteasers about the history of the competition.

Same old story otherwise. Ten questions. All multiple choice. Just select the one you think is right.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ this week is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every Champions League final goalscorer since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 44 Englishmen to play in a Champions League final?

