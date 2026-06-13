Scotland’s first World Cup squad since 1998 contains stars from Napoli, Tottenham and Aston Villa. But can you name everybody selected by Steve Clarke for the tournament?

The Tartan Army are in America for their first finals of the 21st century, with Scotland aiming to escape the group stages for the first time at a major tournament.

Several big names have made Clarke’s squad, alongside some Scottish-based stalwarts and younger talents. You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, listed in squad number order and position given as a clue.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, you might want to try our challenge of naming the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team Scotland have played at the World Cup or Euros?

