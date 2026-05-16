Two clubs have dominated the Scottish football landscape for over a century – but can you name every club to have won the title in the top flight’s storied history?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. Anyone could name the historic sides who boast over a hundred titles between them, but getting the rest is considerably trickier.

We’re giving you just five minutes to name 11 clubs, and your clues are the total number of titles and the year of their most recent title victory.

You’ll get the obvious two, plus a few more, but naming all 11 clubs requires some serious historical sporting knowledge – including winners from the pre-war era. A gold star for anyone who can name the now-defunct club that topped the Scottish top flight back in 1903-04.

If that’s given you a thirst for more, try our challenge to name the top 30 Scottish players with the most Premier League appearances.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team Scotland have played at the World Cup or Euros?