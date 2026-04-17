Serie A has been home to some great forwards – but naming the top 20 scorers since 2000 isn’t easy.

To make it even harder, your only clue is the number of goals that each player scored. An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the competition. You have 15 minutes.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try and name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to have played in Serie A since 2000?

