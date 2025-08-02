On September 13, 2015, Son Heung-min made his Premier League and Tottenham debut in a 1-0 win away at Sunderland. How well do you remember it?

Having signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the final days of the summer transfer window, the South Korean forward – the most expensive Asian footballer in history – was thrown straight into the starting line-up by Mauricio Pochettino at the Stadium of Light.

Son showed glimpses of his pace and energy but had a quiet outing overall, before being substituted in the second half. It was a certain midfielder who eventually grabbed the only goal of the game as Spurs claimed all three points.

He’s since gone on to become one of Spurs’ all-time greatest players, notching 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 appearances across 10 seasons, eventually captaining them to the Europa League trophy in one of his final appearances for the club.

We’re setting you the challenge of naming every other player in Pochettino’s starting XI that afternoon. You just need to type their surname.

