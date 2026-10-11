Here's an easy one. What about the rest?

Portsmouth and Southampton have one of English football’s most hostile rivalries. You’d think that would put players off representing both clubs, but apparently not.

Some players have crossed the divide directly, while others have taken a more roundabout route. Either way, we’re challenging you to name 17 footballers who have represented both clubs.

Can you name them all in 10 minutes? The years they represented each club are your only clues.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every team to be relegated from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Southampton’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?