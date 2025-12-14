We want to know how well you know your Sunderland goalscorers against Newcastle United in the Premier League in the 21st century.

From legendary names to surprise scorers, a variety of players have had a role to play in the North East Derby.

The results have been just as varied, with some derbies having several goals and others playing out to a 0-0 draw.

But can you name every Sunderland player to score against Newcastle in the Premier League since 2000?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 20 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 10 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

