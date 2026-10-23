Who are the 100 greatest footballers of all time? That’s the question The Athletic set out to answer in their book ranking the finest players in football history – but how many of their selections can you name?

The Athletic’s ‘Soccer 100‘ book spans generations, nationalities and eras. There are some obvious icons, but plenty of more obscure names further down the rankings that’ll seriously test how well you know your football history.

“Our carefully chosen panel of experts, featuring award-winning journalists with decades of experience covering soccer all over the world, have voted for and selected the greatest soccer players of all time,” they explain.

“From those whose tricks and flicks have lit up competitions from the World Cup to the Premier League, or decorated the Copa America and Serie A with their goals or defensive prowess, the book tells the stories of the best to have crossed the white line.”

We’ve given you 20 minutes to name all 100 players, with their position in The Athletic’s ranking and their nationality as your clues. Getting a perfect score will take some serious ball knowledge.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every Ballon d’Or winner in history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player on Pele’s bonkers FIFA 100 list from 2004?