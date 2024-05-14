Can you name the top 20 chance creators across Europe’s five major leagues in 2023-24?

Superstars from clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen are among the top chance creators across Europe’s five major leagues this season. But do you know who they are? And can you guess the full top 20?

Using data from WhoScored, we’ve compiled the 20 players to have registered the most key passes (the final pass before a team-mate shoots at goal) this season across the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga.

Your task? Try and name each and every one of them. Good luck.

You’ve got 15 minutes to do so, and because we’re kind we’ve given you the club each player represents as your clue. They’re listed in order of their total number of key passes.

If you’re after another quiz after this one, why not have a go at naming the top 20 dribblers across Europe’s five major leagues in 2023-24?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 top-scoring FPL players in 2023-24?