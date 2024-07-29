Major League Soccer is a competition that’s growing in prestige with every passing season and its list of all-time scorers is suitably eclectic – but can you name the top 30?

MLS was founded in 1993 as part of FIFA’s insistence that the United States should have a professional football league before hosting the World Cup the following year.

Its inaugural season took place in 1996 with 10 teams and, despite some early financial and operational difficulties, the competition began to truly establish itself during the mid-2000s.

Helped by the building of soccer-specific stadiums and the arrival of foreign stars, MLS has blossomed over the past 15 years and has become established as one of America’s highest-attended sporting competitions.

By 2013, MLS was the seventh most-attended football league in the world and some players had become goalscoring legends in America and Canada. We’re asking you to name the 30 players with the most MLS goals in the competition’s history. An asterisk denotes a player is contracted to an MLS club for the current 2024 campaign.

