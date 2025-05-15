The Champions League has been graced with some superb strikers during the 2020s – but can you name the top 15 goalscorers from the decade?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name the most prolific Champions League marksman from the modern era only the number of goals each player scored and their clubs as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2020-21 season all the way through to the current day, meaning a host of big names are included.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try name the top scorer from every Champions League season? It’s a harder challenge than it sounds.

