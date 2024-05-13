Can you name the top 20 dribblers across Europe’s five major leagues in 2023-24?

Star players from Bayern Munich, Napoli, Manchester City, AC Milan and Newcastle United are among the best dribblers across Europe’s five major leagues in 2023-24 – but can you name the 20 players to have completed the most dribbles this season?

Using data from WhoScored, we’ve compiled the 20 players to have registered the most successful dribbles this season across the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga. Your task is to name each and every one of them. Good luck.

You’ve got 15 minutes to do so, and because we’re kind we’ve given you the club each player represents as your clue. They’re listed in order of dribbles completed.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming all 76 clubs in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in 2023-24?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 top-scoring FPL players in 2023-24?