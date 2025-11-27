The Europa League has seen some fabulous goalscorers over the years – but can you name the top scorer for every initial in the competition’s history?

This is a supreme test of your football knowledge – and one that is as hard as it sounds.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of goals each player scored in the competition as a clue.

We’re not savages, so we’ve set the minimum number of goals at 10. This means the letters Q, U, X and Z are all excluded, meaning there are 22 to get.

If this puts you in the mood for an easier challenge, why not have a go at naming every club to win the competition?

