Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

Some legendary names have scored hatfuls of goals across European football’s major leagues in the 21st century – but can you name the top 50 goalscorers?

We’ve put together this mammoth quiz that features the top goalscorers across Europe’s big five leagues – the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 – since the year 2000. How many of the top 50 can you remember?

To help you along, we’ve included the total number of goals and listed the clubs that each player scored for, in chronological order. You’ve got 20 minutes to try get them all.

They might have made appearances for other clubs in Europe’s major leagues, but if they didn’t score for them, we haven’t included them. An asterisk denotes that the player is currently still contracted to a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues as of July 2024.

