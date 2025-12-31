Superstar names from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City are among the top goalscorers of 2025. But can you name the top goalscorers across Europe’s five major leagues this calendar year?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed the 30 players with the most goals across Europe’s big leagues (Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga) and your task is to try to name each one of them.

We’ve included the club(s) each player has scored for in 2025, as well as the total number of goals in the calendar year. You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz to test your knowledge of the last 12 months’ football, why not try our big 2025 quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?