Can you name the top 25 Premier League appearance makers of the 2010s?

The Premier League was graced with some proper stalwarts during the 2010s – but can you name the top 25 appearance makers from the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most frequently played men from the Premier League’s early years and only the clubs and number of appearances each player made as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2010-11 season all the way through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign, meaning a host of throwback names are included.

