Some sensational African footballers have played in the Premier League over the years – but can you name the 10 with the most assists?

We’ve given you five minutes and the only clues you’ve got from us are the number of assists each player registered and the country they are from.

An asterisk denotes the player in question is still active in England’s top flight.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name the top 30 non-European Premier League goalscorers?

