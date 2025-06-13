Legendary goalscorers from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have continued to find the net well into their thirties – but can you name the most prolific 30+ strikers in Premier League history?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and only the number of goals each player scored after their 30th birthday. An asterisk denotes the player in question is still active in the English top flight.

