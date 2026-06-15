We’ve picked out 20 prominent World Cup nations and are asking you to name the top World Cup appearance maker from each of them.

You’ve got 10 minutes and your clue is the number of appearances each of their record holder made at the finals.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try and name every player to score 10 or more World Cup goals.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every official ball in World Cup history?

