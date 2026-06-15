Many of club football’s greatest goalscorers translate their form onto the international stage – but can you name the all-time leading World Cup goalscorers for these 20 nations?

We’ve given you the country and the number of goals as a clue and an asterisk denotes that they’re still active for their national team.

If there is a tie, we’ve listed the player who took the fewest matches to become their country’s leading World Cup scorer. You have 10 minutes to complete our challenge.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, try naming the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup debutant since 1998?

