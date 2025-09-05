Daniel Levy became chairman of Tottenham Hotspur in March 2001, but can you name the starting XI from the first game under his leadership?

That match was a 2-1 defeat at Derby County in the Premier League. The Spurs manager that day was George Graham, but he’d find himself out of a job two years later.

In truth, this wasn’t a vintage Spurs side and their current status as one of England’s Big Six is a testament to the club’s progress under Levy.

We’d like you to cast your minds back 24 years and recall the Spurs XI that took to the field at an overcast Pride Park. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 02:17.

