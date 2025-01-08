Can you name every ex-Tottenham player to win a trophy since 2008?

Tottenham have (in)famously failed to win a major trophy since Juande Ramos led them to the League Cup back in 2008, but plenty of their former players have gone on to enjoy great success elsewhere since then.

That gave us the idea for this quiz. Can you name each and every player that’s gone on to win silverware at another club since Spurs last lifted a trophy?

Chances are you’ll know the most successful of Tottenham’s old boys, such as the two fellas pictured above, but naming all of them will require knowledge of some of the more obscure corners of the footballing globe.

Your clue is the titles each player has won, but we’re not giving you the club(s) or years, although they are listed in chronological order if that helps.

There are 36 to get in total and you’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all. Note: we’re only counting ‘major’ trophies here, so no Super Cups.

And we’re only counting players who’ve won honours since leaving Tottenham permanently, so not the likes of Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele who went and collected cups elsewhere whilst out on loan.

