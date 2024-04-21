Can you name the clubs these 20 former Tottenham stars are playing for in 2024?

A lot of players came and went at Tottenham in the early 2010s in particular. Some left more of an impression than others. The question is – have you kept up with how their careers have gone after leaving Spurs?

We’ve compiled a quiz featuring 20 former Spurs players. Your task? Tell us which club they’re currently playing for in 2024.

If you think you know where a particular player is, type your answer in the box.

You don’t actually have to match each player to each club, so you might be wrong about one player but get the right club for another.

Another strategy would be to guess clubs across world football where you can imagine that some of these former Tottenham men have ended up – and you never know, there’s every chance you’ll get lucky.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and you’ll have to make do with pure knowledge, or solid guesswork, because we’re not providing you with any clues for this one.

