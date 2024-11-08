Can you name every Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot winner since 2010?

The Turkish Super Lig has been a home for a weird and wonderful mix of big-name players over the years, with plenty of familiar faces from other big leagues in Europe dominating the scoring charts.

But can you name every player to win the Golden Boot for the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer since 2010? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here and we’d be amazed if you get full marks here.

We reckon only proper Turkish football experts will get double figures in this one. You’ll likely know of a number of players here, but linking them to a particular club and season will be tougher than you think. Some of these are frankly outrageously obscure and we’d be surprised if anyone outside Turkey has heard of them.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all and the clue we’ve listed alongside each season is the club(s) the player represented that year. Good luck, you’ll need it.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at naming the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 19 players who are their nation’s only Premier League representative?