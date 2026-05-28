It’s been five years and we’re now used to UEFA’s Conference League being a part of the European football calendar. But can you name every club to have got their hands on the trophy?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. The only clue you’re getting is the year of each final, but that’s your lot.

Premier League clubs have dominated the Conference League, but they haven’t won it exclusively.

Given the brief history of the competition, this one is obviously short and sweet. You’ve got just five minutes and full marks should easily be within your grasp.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, have a go at naming every club to win the Champions League/European Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the Europa League/UEFA Cup?