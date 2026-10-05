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Can you name every team to win the UEFA Nations League?

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Cristiano Ronaldo of National team of Portugal lift the trophy and celebrate on stage among of the all players Rodrigo Mora, Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal National team and Spain National team at Munich Football Arena on June 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Your 2025 Nations League winners.

The UEFA Nations League is still a fledgling competition, but it has already done a fine job of killing off the meaningless, boring friendlies that used to clog up the international calendar.

Short and sweet, there have only been a handful of editions so far, so we’re expecting 100% scores on this one.

All you need to do is name every UEFA Nations League winner. There are no clues beyond the year of each final, and you’ve got five minutes to get them all.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every team to win the UEFA European Championship?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top scorer at every European Championship since 1992?

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