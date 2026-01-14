Were you forged as a football fan in the 2000s? Raised on Pro Evo marathons on the PS2 and Saturday mornings glued to Soccer AM?

Then we’ve got just the test for you. Behold: The ultimate 2000s football nostalgia quiz.

We’ve put together some nostalgic quizzes before, but we’ve broadened the scope as wide as possible for this one. Yes, there’s the Premier League. But there’s also European football, the Champions League, iconic noughties international tournaments and plenty more – cult heroes, unforgettable moments, era-defining managers. It’s all in here.

You know how these work. We’ve lined up a set of 30 multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and test your 2000s knowledge.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 26/30. Good luck.

