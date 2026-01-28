Were the 1990s your formative footballing years? We’ve put together a quiz tailor-made for true Champions League nostalgists. Thirty questions. The ultimate test of your 90s European knowledge.

You know how this goes. We’ve lined up a set of multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and test your 1990s knowledge.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 22/30. Good luck.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try to name every player to win both the Champions League & World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.