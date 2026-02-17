The 2010s might seem like only yesterday, but over half a decade has passed since and we’re starting to get all dewy-eyed and nostalgic.

So we’ve put together the ultimate quiz on the Champions League throughout the 2010s.

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the absolute peak of their powers, Real Madrid’s years of domination, massive personalities like Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, and even Spurs reaching a final. It’s all featured in this bumper 30-question quiz.

You know how this goes. We’ve lined up a set of multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and test your 2010s knowledge.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 22/30. Good luck.

